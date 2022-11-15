Garda Síochána centenary exhibition in Ballymahon

Ballymahon Community Library
An exhibition celebrating the centenary of An Garda Síochána will open in Ballymahon Community Library on Wednesday, November 16 at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend.
This is a joint-project by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, part of Longford County Council, and An Garda Síochána. It is as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.
The opening of the exhibition will include a talk on the history of An Garda Síochána. The exhibition covers the arrival of the Civic Guard (later renamed An Garda Síochána) in County Longford and some of its later history in the county. It will include some archives, artefacts and uniforms.
The exhibition will remain in Ballymahon Community Library for two weeks.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.