15 Nov 2022

Garda Síochána centenary exhibition in Ballymahon

Garda Síochána centenary exhibition in Ballymahon

Ballymahon Community Library

Longford Live reporter

15 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

An exhibition celebrating the centenary of An Garda Síochána will open in Ballymahon Community Library on Wednesday, November 16 at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

This is a joint-project by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, part of Longford County Council, and An Garda Síochána. It is as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.

The opening of the exhibition will include a talk on the history of An Garda Síochána. The exhibition covers the arrival of the Civic Guard (later renamed An Garda Síochána) in County Longford and some of its later history in the county. It will include some archives, artefacts and uniforms.

The exhibition will remain in Ballymahon Community Library for two weeks.

