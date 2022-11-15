Search

15 Nov 2022

IFA seek meeting with Minister on ACRES funding

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

15 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

IFA National Rural Development Chair Michael Biggins is seeking a meeting with Minister McConalogue to address outstanding issues regarding the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).
Michael Biggins said that all farmers who wish to participate must be accepted into the scheme and those applying in 2023 must receive a payment in the same year.

“There is a real concern about farmer’s income if there is a lag between GLAS/REAP and ACRES, which will be caused by the tranche approach. Not accepting all who wish to participate into the scheme in 2023 is totally unacceptable. GLAS/ACRES payments are a critical component of farmers’ incomes.
It is essential that all applicants under all tranches receive a portion of their payment, equivalent to an 85% advance payment, as is currently the case in GLAS, in 2023,” he said.

“In Budget 2023, the Minister for Agriculture allocated funding for only 30,000 places under Tranche 1 of ACRES, with Tranche 2 not expected to open until Q4 2023. Based on participation levels in GLAS and REAP scheme, combined with expressions of interest for ACRES, it is expected that approx. 60,000 farmers may wish to participate in the agri-environment scheme”.

