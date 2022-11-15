Lovely Longford couple celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

Vincent and Elizabeth Tierney
Many congratulations to Vincent and Elizabeth Tierney UK, and formerly of Granard Co Longford, who celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, November 6, 2022.
A fantastic milestone for Granard and Longford's Railway Cup Medal winner 1953 & 54, and his lovely wife Elizabeth.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.