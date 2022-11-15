Housing grant scheme extended through county Longford

A scheme aimed at expanding the country's housing stock has been extended to include rural areas of Longford.

The Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant looks to address vacancy through “sustainable reuse of buildings” bringing vacant and derelict properties up to habitable standards.

The latest announcent will see all areas of the county within the scope of the scheme. Under the scheme grants of €30,000 for vacant properties and €50,000 for derelict properties are available.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD and the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, launched the expanded Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant today.

The grants now includes eligible vacant properties in more remote rural areas of Longford (in addition to those in towns and villages, which have been eligible since July). The scheme’s expansion will help bring vacant and derelict properties back into residential use and ensure the existing housing stock is used to the fullest extent possible. It will also help limit emissions from residential construction and add vibrancy to Longford’s rural areas.

Under the Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant €30,000 is available to homebuyers to refurbish a home which they will live in. Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000. The grants can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

The grant, provided through the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund, is a key action under Housing for All, the Government’s housing plan, and supports the aims of the Our Rural Future policy. Over 420 applications have been made since the grant was initially launched on 14 July 2022.

Announcing the scheme’s expansion, Minister Burke said: “The expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant provides a fantastic opportunity for even more people – from every part of Longford - to refurbish vacant properties with the aim of converting them into their homes, enabling them to live in cities, towns, villages and rural areas.

“This scheme provides real practical help. It helps address vacancy through sustainable reuse of buildings, it helps revitalise our communities and, most importantly, it helps more people to own their own home.”

Minister Burke added: “The scheme has proven to be extremely popular since it was fist established in July with over 420 applications received by Local Authorities across the country. My Department are ensuring our Local Authority teams are equipped and we now have 29 full time vacant homes officers across the country who are focused on bringing vacant stock back into productive use.”

Minister Burke concluded: “The most efficient home is the one which is already built. The scheme’s expansion will not only ensure that existing housing stock is used to the fullest extent possible, it will also help limit emissions from residential construction and add vibrancy to Longford’s rural areas. Used in conjunction with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme this grant will help homebuyers in Longford to create a comfortable, sustainable home.”

Further information will be available from the Vacant Homes Officer in Longford County Council.