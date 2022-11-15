Drumlish Garden open day raises €4,850 for Longford Hospice

Kelly Davis, Mary Gillooley, Betty Creegan, Bridie Reilly, Anne Stakelum & Ann Freeman
The Drumlish Garden open day held earlier this year raised €4,850 for Longford Hospice.
Kelly Davis, Mary Gillooley, Betty Creegan, Bridie Reilly, Anne Stakelum and Ann Freeman were in attendance for the presentation of the cheque to Longford Hospice Home Care which was raised from Paddy & Mary Gillooley’s Garden Open Day.
A huge congratulations to all concerned especially to Paddy and Mary Gillooley for this wonderful event.
