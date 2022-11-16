Longford’s brave and resilient Geraldine Maughan honoured at National Garda Youth Awards

Longford’s Geraldine Maughan was the recipient of a Special Achievement Award at the National Garda Youth Awards 2022 in Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise last Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon presented Geraldine with her award.

Deputy Commissioner McMahon said, "The awards are a special occasion which shines a light on the inspiring and dedicated young people within our communities. It is important that we celebrate and acknowledge the contributions they have made. We hope the awards will bring encouragement and confidence to these talented young people and allow for further growth in their futures."

Geraldine suffered horrific injuries and required hospitalisation which affected both her physical and mental health. As a result she required support from a number of agencies to help her regain her personal, physical and mental strength.

Nominated by Anne Kenny of Foroige’s ‘Big Brother, Big Sister’ programme in Granard, Geraldine recently completed the Darkness into Light and the Women's Mini Marathon. Currently she is training with the local Gaelic4Mothers&Others.

She has also participated in the Gaisce President Awards which includes community, physical and personal growth goals.

Geraldine has also engaged with Foroige's ‘Big Brother Big Sister programme’ and has helped out with her local tidy towns group, picking up litter or plant shrubs. This also helps her to start trusting people in her community and feel safe outdoors again.