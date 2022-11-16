Search

16 Nov 2022

Longford mourns death of dedicated soldier and loyal friend Liam Furlong

Late Liam Furlong, Aughamore, Lanesboro, Longford / Duncormick, Wexford

The late Liam Furlong Aughamore, Lanesboro, Longford / Duncormick, Wexford

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

16 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

When one moves to a new community it takes some time to bed in and get to know the locals. This was not the case with Liam Furlong who came to Lanesboro along with his wife Ann when they bought Kiernan’s house on the Longford Road.

Liam, suddenly, passed away at his residence in Aughamore on Tuesday, November 8 to the great shock and sorrow of everyone that knew him.

This past 13 months Liam had suffered greatly with the death of his wife not 13 months ago, his brother Seamus in July and his sister Mary in September. He was also predeceased by his parents Patrick and Anastasia and his brothers and sisters, John, Margaret, Teresa, Danny, and Thomas.

Liam was a very proud native of County Wexford – no week went by without him buying his local Wexford People.

He was a well travelled man through his time in the Irish Army where he was recognised as an excellent soldier rapidly rising the ranks to sergeant.

Liam was a man with a word for everyone, a true and loyal friend. While himself and Ann were not blessed with family he was a brilliant family man as was clear to be seen and heard from the great expressions of grief from his nephews, nieces and in-laws.

Liam will be remembered for his great pride in the garden whether it was vegetables or flowers. He always had the humorous word he was never slow to tell a joke on himself.

He loved nothing more that the bit of banter and the community will be much the poorer by his absence. A man that had a deep faith and he was a regular mass goer.

Liam had a great interest in politics and never afraid to nail his colours to the mast.

We will miss Liam but will always have a smile on our face when we think of Liam and his banter. He was a very honourable and respectful man with a great degree of honesty and fair play. May his happy heart rest in peace. 

Liam’s remains reposed at his residence until his removal on Friday, November 11 to St Mary’s Church for his Requiem Mass before being laid to rest alongside his beloved Ann. 

To his brothers Padge and Gussy, sisters Bridget, Isobel and Kitty, nieces, nephews, relatives and many many friends we extend our deepest sympathy. 

