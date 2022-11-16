100 young people to attend Longford Comhairle na nÓg conference

The Longford Arms Hotel will play host to the Longford Comhairle na nÓg conference
The Longford Comhairle na nÓg annual youth conference takes place on Thursday, November 17 from 10am to 1.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel with 100 young people expected to attend.
Lunch and goodie bags will be provided! There will be a guest speaker from Cian’s Kennels.
TheComhairle na nÓg AGM/Youth Conference is an annual gathering of a diverse group of invited and interested young people, aged 12–17 and has a number of objectives, including:
• To discuss and explore issues or matters of importance to young people
• To prioritise one or two issues that will provide the focus of work for the Comhairle na nÓg Committee over the following year
• To provide feedback on the progress made on the issue(s) identified as important at the previous year’s meeting;
• To (s)elect young people to the Comhairle na nÓg Committee.
