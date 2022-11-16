Search

16 Nov 2022

Gardaí look to make progress in north Longford assault probe

Drumlish assault

A garda patrol car parked at the scene of last Sunday's alleged assault in Drumlish

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

16 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí are trying to piece together the circumstances behind an alleged serious assault in Drumlish over the weekend that left a young man in hospital with head injuries and a suspected broken nose.

The victim, as first reported on our website LongfordLive.ie on Sunday morning, was left lying in a pool of blood following an alleged altercation along the north Longford town’s main street at around 1am.

The man, who is from the area, was rushed by ambulance to Mullingar’s Midland Regional Hospital.

The Leader visited the scene hours after the incident occurred and observed two garda cordons at opposite sides of the road.

A pool of blood could still be seen inside one of the cordons while a number of locals gathered closeby as news of the incident began to spread.

Gardaí initially stopped short of terming what had unfolded as an assault, branding it as an ‘incident’ which was under investigation.

However, following a painstaking review of CCTV footage taken from close to the scene, detectives are now satisfied the incident can be upgraded to an alleged assault.

The Leader understands the victim was released from hospital on Monday and is now recuperating at home.

Investigating officers are hoping the young man at the centre of the alleged assault will be able to shed some light as to who or how many suspected assailants were involved in the alleged attack.

Local Cllr Paraic Brady expressed his shock at the news, revealing how the injured young man was someone who works with him on an ongoing basis.

"It is alarming to see that a garda investigation is underway and I know, both I and the rest of the town wish the young man a full and speedy recovery," he said.

A garda spokesperson confirmed enquiries into the incident, though, at an early stage, were ongoing.

"Gardaí and emergency personnel responded to reports of a man (20s) being injured in Drumlish, Co. Longford at approximately 1am on Sunday 13th of November 2022," said the spokesperson.

"The man was brought to Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, for treatment. Investigations are ongoing."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media