Gardaí look to make progress in north Longford assault probe

Gardaí are trying to piece together the circumstances behind an alleged serious assault in Drumlish over the weekend that left a young man in hospital with head injuries and a suspected broken nose.

The victim, as first reported on our website LongfordLive.ie on Sunday morning, was left lying in a pool of blood following an alleged altercation along the north Longford town’s main street at around 1am.

The man, who is from the area, was rushed by ambulance to Mullingar’s Midland Regional Hospital.

The Leader visited the scene hours after the incident occurred and observed two garda cordons at opposite sides of the road.

A pool of blood could still be seen inside one of the cordons while a number of locals gathered closeby as news of the incident began to spread.

Gardaí initially stopped short of terming what had unfolded as an assault, branding it as an ‘incident’ which was under investigation.

However, following a painstaking review of CCTV footage taken from close to the scene, detectives are now satisfied the incident can be upgraded to an alleged assault.

The Leader understands the victim was released from hospital on Monday and is now recuperating at home.

Investigating officers are hoping the young man at the centre of the alleged assault will be able to shed some light as to who or how many suspected assailants were involved in the alleged attack.

Local Cllr Paraic Brady expressed his shock at the news, revealing how the injured young man was someone who works with him on an ongoing basis.

"It is alarming to see that a garda investigation is underway and I know, both I and the rest of the town wish the young man a full and speedy recovery," he said.

A garda spokesperson confirmed enquiries into the incident, though, at an early stage, were ongoing.

"Gardaí and emergency personnel responded to reports of a man (20s) being injured in Drumlish, Co. Longford at approximately 1am on Sunday 13th of November 2022," said the spokesperson.

"The man was brought to Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, for treatment. Investigations are ongoing."