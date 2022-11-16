Search

16 Nov 2022

Longford Sports Partnership kick off their Winter Initiative with a brand-new programme

Longford Sports Partnership kick off their Winter Initiative with a brand-new programme

Longford Sports Partnership kick off their Winter Initiative with a brand-new programme

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

16 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A significant new national campaign has been launched to inspire as many people as possible to exercise and participate in physical activity in the new year. 

Whether walking, running, cycling, or participating in another type of physical exercise, this "Winter Initiative" urges everyone to get active in their local communities by taking advantage of the services and public parks that are accessible to them.

Women, men, children, grandparents, relatives, neighbours, friends, and coworkers are all included in this. Exercise is crucial for maintaining both physical and mental health. 

A full list of all the events and activities planned all around the country that people can get involved in is available on the Sport Ireland website at https://www.sportireland.ie/winter-initiative . For details of how you can get involved locally contact sports@longfordcoco.ie, visit longfordsports.ie

Longford Sports Partnership are kicking off their Winter Initiative with a brand-new programme called Longford Afro Dance (LAD) which will debut on November 19, 2022, in the Temperance Hall, Longford. 

Over the course of five weeks, Favour Odusola (Official PAK) will instruct traditional African dance courses with the intention of reaching every member of the Longford community.

Favour’s session is a fusion of Nigerian traditional and modern dance styles expressed through the dancer’s own vision. “My aim with this class is to not only teach about dance and Nigerian culture but also push body limitations. When I teach, I hear a part of myself that dance helps me to break through what I really am and gives me the ability to speak out. And I want people to be able to feel and do the same. I would like people to experience Nigerian entertainment, from traditional to contemporary forms of expression.”

On Saturday, November 19 at 9am, Longford Sports Partnership (LSP) will host a Sports First Aid training day at Ardagh GAA Centre for coaches, officials, volunteers, and parents.

This one-day sports first aid training focuses on how to manage injuries sustained while participating in sports, including sprains, fractures, and life-threatening injuries. 

Submit your nominations for 2022 Longford Leader Sports Star Awards

LSP is also hosting a Safeguarding 2 - Club Children's Officer session beginning on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, to coincide with their Winter Initiative campaign this year.

This training will support the implementation of best practices in the club and assist the Club Children's Officer in performing the duties of their position. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media