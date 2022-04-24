Search

CSO figures reveal which parts of Louth have highest Covid-19 vaccine uptake

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Figures released on Friday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), show that the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine in Louth is highest in both the Ardee and Dundalk South Local Electoral Areas (LEAs), with the lowest uptake occurring in the Dundalk-Carlingford and Drogheda Urban LEAs.

In the figures provided by the CSO, the LEAs are grouped in deciles ranked from lowest to highest decile according to vaccine uptake rate as follows:

  • 1 - <83.9%
  • 2 - 83.9% to 87.7%
  • 3 - 87.7% to 89.8%
  • 4 - 89.8% to 90.8%
  • 5 - 90.8% to 91.9%
  • 6 - 91.9% to 92.7%
  • 7 - 92.7% to 93.6%
  • 8 - 93.6% to 94.7%
  • 9 - 94.7% to 95.8%
  • 10 - >95.8%

The vaccination rate for each LEA in Louth is as follows:

LEA Name Decile Vaccine rate decile range (%)
Ardee 4 89.8 to 90.8
Drogheda Rural 3 87.7 to 89.8
Drogheda Urban 2 83.9 to 87.7
Dundalk South 4 89.8 to 90.8
Dundalk Carlingford 2 83.9 to 87.7

As can be seen from the data above, while the vaccine uptake rate is above 83% across Louth, no LEA is ranked higher than the fourth decile. The CSO says that the uptake rates by grouping should be interpreted as estimates. For example, it explains, the number of persons who have received a vaccine only includes those who have been vaccinated in the State and would not include those who may have been vaccinated outside of the State.

Further, it adds, the denominator may include those who are no longer resident in the State. As rates are estimates, this may lead to an underrepresentation of the vaccine uptake rates for a given grouping.

Some points relating to vaccine uptake across the State provided by the CSO include the following:

  • In 90% of LEAs, the COVID-19 vaccination uptake rate among the over 12s is greater than 83.9% of the population.
  • In 90% of LEAs, the COVID-19 vaccination uptake rate of 5- to 11-year-olds is less than 23.4% of the population.
  • COVID-19 booster vaccinations rates (from fully vaccinated population) in LEAs around the country range from 52% to 75%.
  • The LEA with the highest COVID-19 booster vaccination rate is Bantry, West Cork.
  • Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart is the LEA with the lowest COVID-19 booster vaccination rate.
  • Male employees aged 18-24 years have the lowest COVID-19 booster vaccine uptake rate at 45%.
  • Those working in Human Health & Social Work activities had the highest rates of COVID-19 booster vaccination rates at 82%, while those employed in Accommodation & Food Service activities had the lowest rate at 56%.
  • Among employees, the lowest COVID-19 booster vaccine uptake rate across all age groups is in the EU 14-27 nationality grouping.

 

