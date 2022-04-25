Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 25 April 2022

The death has occurred of John Finnegan of Upper Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Co Louth

Peacefully at the Louth Co Hospital. John dear son of the late James and Eliza Finegan. Fondly remembered by his cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street, Dundalk on Monday 25 April from 2pm until 9pm, removal Tuesday morning at 11am to St Mary's Church Ravensdale arriving for 11.30am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Hugh McDonald of Lower Faughart, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital,Drogheda. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary, partner of Marie and father of Brendan, Susan, Stephen, Pamela and Jason. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, sons, daughters, son-in-law Eoin, grandson Noah, sister Briege, nephews, nieces, good friends Andy and Paddy, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mona Rogers (née Farrelly) of Tateetra, Newtownbalregan, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at home, in the tender and loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Patsy), daughter of the late Patrick and Brigid and dear mother of Briege, Tom, Kay, Monica, Patricia, Déirdre and Siobhán. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law Eamon, Kevin, Gerard, David, Brian and Steve, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Maeve, carers Annamarie, Sandra, Adrianne, Melissa, Joan and Kathy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 11am on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 11.20am, proceeding on foot, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Dòchas Centre, donations box at the home and church. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Palliative Care Team and the Irish Cancer Society's night nurses for the exceptional care they provided to Mona.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dympna Scannell (née Langford) of Ardee, Louth / Collon, Louth



On April 22 2022, Peacefully at Ratoath Nursing Home, Ratoath, Co. Meath. Dympna is predeceased by her husband Billy and son Eamonn, she will be sadly missed by her devoted and much loved daughters Claire and Colette, her grandchildren Christopher, Dylan, Eve, Hugo, Ethan and Joshua, great-granddaughter Rosie, son-in-law Andy (Breen), brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Dympna will leave from Finlay Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth on Wednesday, 27th at 9:45am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Cremation will take place for family on Thursday 28 at 12:40 in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May she rest in peace





