Search

25 Apr 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 25 April 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 25 April 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 25 April 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of John Finnegan of Upper Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Co Louth

Peacefully at the Louth Co Hospital. John dear son of the late James and Eliza Finegan. Fondly remembered by his cousins, relatives and friends. 

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street, Dundalk on Monday 25 April from 2pm until 9pm, removal Tuesday morning at 11am to St Mary's Church Ravensdale arriving for 11.30am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Hugh McDonald of Lower Faughart, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital,Drogheda. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary, partner of Marie and father of Brendan, Susan, Stephen, Pamela and Jason. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, sons, daughters, son-in-law Eoin, grandson Noah, sister Briege, nephews, nieces, good friends Andy and Paddy, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later. 

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mona Rogers (née Farrelly) of Tateetra, Newtownbalregan, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the tender and loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Patsy), daughter of the late Patrick and Brigid and dear mother of Briege, Tom, Kay, Monica, Patricia, Déirdre and Siobhán. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law Eamon, Kevin, Gerard, David, Brian and Steve, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Maeve, carers Annamarie, Sandra, Adrianne, Melissa, Joan and Kathy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 11am on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 11.20am, proceeding on foot, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. 

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Dòchas Centre, donations box at the home and church. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Palliative Care Team and the Irish Cancer Society's night nurses for the exceptional care they provided to Mona.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dympna Scannell (née Langford) of Ardee, Louth / Collon, Louth

On April 22 2022, Peacefully at Ratoath Nursing Home, Ratoath, Co. Meath. Dympna is predeceased by her husband Billy and son Eamonn, she will be sadly missed by her devoted and much loved daughters Claire and Colette, her grandchildren Christopher, Dylan, Eve, Hugo, Ethan and Joshua, great-granddaughter Rosie, son-in-law Andy (Breen), brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Dympna will leave from Finlay Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth on Wednesday, 27th at 9:45am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Cremation will take place for family on Thursday 28 at 12:40 in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media