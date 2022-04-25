€542k funding for two Louth ports welcomed by O'Dowd

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed news that over €540k has been approved for two local ports under the Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022-23, which is funded through the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

Deputy O'Dowd said that "a total of €352k has been approved for Port Oriel and €190k has been approved for Annagassan Port which will then topped up by Louth County Council creating a total of €637k investment. These monies will be used to upgrade and rejuvenate the ports.

“At Port Oriel the project aims to upgrade the electrical systems including the power, lights and waters systems, along with works to the pier landing area and accessibility safety works. At Annagassan Port the majority of the funding is being spent on general safety upgrade works.

The Fine Gael TD added “The news was confirmed to me by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue T.D. as part of a €32.7m national funding announcement for 110 projects around the Irish coast which will see projects worth over €40m in total once the local authorities have added their contribution.

“The Minister also confirmed to me that Louth County Council submitted a total of five application and all five have been approved. I’m delighted to see that we have secured such healthy investment for two of our local ports in particular as the Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding is only available until the end of 2023 so it was critical time to maximise our return before it closes.”