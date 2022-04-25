'Great day for Annagassan and Clogherhead harbours' says Cllr Sheridan

Louth Cllr John Sheridan has welcomed funding for Annagassan and Clogherhead harbours under a Brexit fund announced today.

"This is a great day for the harbour communities of Mid Louth. €542,149 has been announced for both harbours to get upgrade works. This is most welcome. At the March Mid Louth Municipal District meeting, I had a motion passed asked for Louth County Council to apply for funding for Anngassan harbour which they subsequently did. The fund was specifically designed to assist harbours following Brexit and will go towards improvements at both harbours.

"€190,060 will be going to Anngassan from the Brexit fund, with match funding from Louth County Council this will lead to a total of €223,601 for Anngassan. This is huge investment. it will go into general maintenance and also installation of a crane. At our April Council meeting we had been told it would go towards railings, lighting and the surface of the pier."

"In Port Oriel in Clogherhead, there is a whole package of items including upgrading upgrading power, lights and water systems as well as remedial and safety works to the pier. The total package for Port Oriel with the matching funding by Louth County Council will come to €414,223"