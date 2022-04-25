Senator McGreehan congratulates Dundalk Counselling Centre on 40 years of service

Friday 22nd April saw Dundalk Counselling Centre celebrate their 40years of incredible service. It was established in January 1982 initially in response to the distress caused by rampant unemployment at the time.

Fridays celebrations brought sunshine and hope when the Centre opened its doors to many organisations and local groups to showcase what is on offer at the centre.

It also gave an opportunity for many to learn about the service with a live broadcast from the Centre by Dundalk FM throughout the morning, conducting interviews, with board members, staff and celebrating the strong connection Dundalk Lions Club has with the Centre since its beginning in 1982.

Senator McGreehan who often speaks about the power of nature and trees in particular trees in the process of healing and health donated an Oak tree to mark the 40years. McGreehan has an initiative called Míle Crainn Na hÉireann which aims to highlight the importance of native irish trees for our environment and the important place they have in our history.

McGreehan noted:

“Dundalk Counselling Centre over its 40 years has helped so many people in our locality. They have been standing tall and dignified over that time working incredibly hard looking after those in need. I felt that the power of the mighty native irish tree; the oak would symbolise perfectly the centre. It is a tree of stature, of wisdom of protection and strength and this is exactly what this centre is.”

“I want to congratulate Liz McGuckin for her great leadership, the staff , the volunteers, the board members and the all those who support the service in any way. It takes everyone and I look forward to seeing the next 40years of growth of the service”.