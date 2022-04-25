PICTURES: Dundalk Photographic Society exhibition

After a two year hiatus the Dundalk Photo Exhibition returned on Saturday 23rd April opening at in the Basement Gallery Town hall and will continue for two weeks.
On opening night the esteemed Kilkenny photographer Seamus Costelloe judged the winning images in both colour and Monochrome from over 120 images and had the task of awarding the overall winning image.
David Martin was the overall winner with Causeway Girl while Jessica O'Malley won the intermediate image.
If you have an interest in photography and are thinking of joining the club next season the exhibition is a great chance to meet members and find out what happens during the photographic year.
Strolling by David Martin
