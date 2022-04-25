Change is here... Introducing LouthLive

News travel fast but local news travels faster.

For 173 years, the Dundalk Democrat has had our finger on the pulse of all the big news stories happening around the county.

These days, news can be covered live, in the moment, and can be shared instantly.

To reflect this new reality, the team at the Dundalk Democrat has launched our new online news website, LouthLive. LouthLive will be the new and improved digital face of the Dundalk Democrat Team.

LouthLive gives you - the reader - free, unrivalled coverage of all the latest news, sports and events happening throughout Louth.

Through our busy social media platforms, we have the tools to beam live local events and news right to you. LouthLive will be your one-stop shop for local news when it happens, as it happens. LouthLive will keep you updated, informed and entertained.

It's a new chapter in our 173-year history, and the team at Dundalk Democrat is very excited. To our loyal newspaper readers - don't worry, the paper will still be the Dundalk Democrat you know and love.

As it happens, when it happens - LouthLive!