26 Apr 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 26 April 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of John Devitt of Riverstown, Ardee, Louth / Wexford Town, Wexford

Tragically. Sadly missed by his loving family, beloved son of Billy and Valerie, brother to Sarah and Liam, loving partner to Patrice and her children, grandson to Mary Devitt (Ardee), Pat and Mariah Swords (Wexford Town), aunts Jennifer (godmother), Sharon, Elizabeth, Laura and Breda, family relatives, neighbours, friends and fellow sport's friends in Ardee Rugby Club, John Mitchel's GFC and work colleagues in LTES. 

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning for removal. Family flowers only please, donations to Pieta House.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Hugh McDonald of Lower Faughart, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary, partner of Marie and father of Brendan, Susan, Stephen, Pamela and Jason. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, sons, daughters, son-in-law Eoin, grandson Noah, sister Briege, nephews, nieces, good friends Andy and Paddy, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street from 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Alan McGeough of Church Road, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 25th April 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Briege (née Lennon) and dear dad of Fergal, Fiona, Fidelma, Audrey and Geraldine, Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Annastacia and sister Phyllis Hoey.

Alan will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers Kevin and Patsy, sisters Bernadette and Sarah, sons in law Gerry Kerley, Sam Dines, Bobby McDonnell and Danny McIntyre, daughter in-law Niamh, his adored 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence, Church Road from Tuesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1.45pm proceeding on foot to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday for family only, please. 

May he rest in peace

 


 

