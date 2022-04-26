Louth County Council urge the public to vote on new artwork in Drogheda

The PEACE IV Programme office in Louth County Council is seeking feedback from the general public which will form part of the selection process for a new artwork in Drogheda.

Louth County Council recently tendered for an artist to create an artwork to be placed in the new Meeting Space at Peters Hill in Drogheda’s Heritage Quarter.

This EU PEACE IV-funded commission is in conjunction with the planned redesign of the space at Peters Hill, which aims to establish a new shared meeting space and to create a new identity for this area within Drogheda’s Heritage Quarter.

The tender commission sought an artwork that resonates with the spatial and physical aspects of the new space, of contemporary expression, in response to the character of this new public space.

The new artwork will be placed centrally within the new Meeting Space and will be designed and fabricated to withstand an outdoor urban environment.

Artists were invited ‘to consider ideas relating to light, incorporating light, regenerative fire, regeneration, renewal, coinciding events, church bells, sound waves, growth and regrowth, or other concepts relating to Drogheda communities, collaboration and inclusion, giving tangible form to aspects of meeting spaces’.

The successful artist will be responsible for the design, creation, site delivery and liaising with the Consulting Engineers in the installation - which is expected to take place in September 2022.

Three artworks were submitted and as part of the community engagement and participation, members of the public are now being invited to give their views on which of the three design proposals would be their preferred choice.

The results of this process is just one of the many elements that the assessment panel will take into consideration in their deliberations, but an important aspect which will also generate huge interest and comment.



The three artworks are entitled:

1. Artwork – Concept Picture 1

2. Infinity Spiral – Concept Picture 2

3. Inspired to Meet – Concept Picture 3

A link to the public survey below gives an opportunity to view and select your preferred design.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TLTF996 which will be circulated via Louth County Council social media platforms. Closing date to submit your view is Thursday 5th May at 5pm.

Further information: PEACE IV Office, Louth County Council, Town Hall, Crowe Street, Dundalk. Email: PeaceIV@louthcoco.ie

This project is a commission by Louth County Council, and supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

1. Artwork – Concept Picture 1

2. Infinity Spiral – Concept Picture 2

3. Inspired to Meet – Concept Picture 3