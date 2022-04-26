Search

26 Apr 2022

Irish citizens living in the North are ‘being frozen out’ of the jobs market in the South, says Dundalk TD

Irish citizens living in the North are ‘being frozen out’ of the jobs market in the South, says Dundalk TD

Paddy Malone (Dundalk Chamber of Commerce); Ruairí Ó Murchú TD; Chris MacManus MEP; Frankie Watters (Dundalk Chamber of Commerce) and Aidan Browne (RDC, Dundalk IT) at a recent meeting at Dundalk IT.

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

26 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Irish citizens living in the North are ‘being frozen out’ of the jobs market in the South, according to Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who says he has seen advertisements for remote working positions which stipulate an address in the South is a requirement.

The Sinn Féin TD says he intends to raise the issue with the government as the Dáil resumes this week and says that "an immediate solution is needed".

The issue, he says, relates to employers being responsible for an employee’s workplace which, if in the North, is deemed to be in a separate tax jurisdiction.

Deputy Ó Murchú said he had been contacted by a number of people who work for companies in the South, including in Dundalk, and who had been working remotely during the pandemic.

However, over the last couple of months, large companies have been telling their employees who live in the North that they are not able to continue to work remotely or in a hybrid model.

In addition, he says he has seen advertisements from large tech companies operating in the South which stipulate that one of the requirements for a remote working role is a Southern address, ‘freezing out’ potential employees from the North.

He said it was ‘ironic’ that this particular role was to service customers in Britain.

He said the practises are ‘shocking and discriminatory’ and he wants government action on the problem.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: "This issue was raised with me earlier this month by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and subsequently, by a number of people contacting my office in the last week to highlight what was happening to them.

"In one instance, a woman from the South who was living in the North had got through to a final interview for a large tech company, only to be told that she could not get the hybrid working job as she had a Northern address.

"A second person has told me that her company, which is based in Dundalk, has advised her she can no longer work from home in the North, unless she goes on a Northern contract (the company has a subsidiary in the North) and gets paid in sterling.

"I have contacted Revenue about these matters and will be meeting with them in the coming weeks. I intend to raise this with the government this week in Leinster House.

"We need such anomalies dealt with for those living and working on either side of the border and this is one of the continuing costs of partition.

"We cannot have a situation where Irish citizens who live in the North are precluded from applying for remote or hybrid positions in Southern companies.

"An arrangement or accommodation has to be found to ensure equal opportunities for those living on both sides of the border."

Louth County Council urge the public to vote on new artwork in Drogheda

Old Marist building in Dundalk to house Ukrainian refugees

Councillors given update at monthly meeting

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media