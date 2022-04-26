Dunnes in Dundalk planning to go solar
Dunnes Stores at Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk have made plans to generate their own renewable energy with the submission of a planning application with Louth County Council for a large solar panel system on the roof of their Ecco Road premises.
Better Value Unlimited Company are seeking planning permission from Louth County Council for the installation of solar photovoltaic panels and mounting system covering approximately 2,535sqm on the roof of its Ard Easmuinn store, along with all other associated site works/services.
A decision is due on the application by 15 June, with submissions due by 25 May 2022.
