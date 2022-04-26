North Louth: Kilkerley NS donates essential supplies for Ukrainian children

Maeve and Michael Mulholland
The parents, pupils and staff of Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Kilkerley, have been very busy filling school bags with essential supplies for Ukrainian children who will be attending school in Ireland over the coming months.
Over 60 bags were filled, with brother and sister Maeve and Michael Mulholland lending a helping hand over the Easter holidays.
Thank you to Kieran Tansey for inspiring this project.
