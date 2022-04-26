Search

26 Apr 2022

Dundalk's Clermont Chorale bring their concert to St Oliver Plunkett Church

Reporter:

Jason Newman

26 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Clermont Chorale are bringing their 'Songs by the Sea' to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock at 8pm Tuesday 10th May  

The group will be joined by special guests, barbershop quartet, Quartertones and Clermont's famous raffle!

Tickets are available on eventbrite or from any member of the choir: https://www.eventbrite. ie/e/320354668437

Tickets available online until 30 min before the show (If they're not sold out!). 

Clermont Chorale are a mixed adult choir of up to 28 members in north Louth, singing under the guidance of our Musical
Director, Kevin Boushel.

Established in 2003 and based in Dundalk, they rehearse weekly throughout the academic year.

Clermont perform a wide range of music, from plainchant, to folk and modern songs.

The group perform locally and compete nationally in various festivals with travel internationally every few years. Past tours include Italy, Russia, Germany, USA.

The most recent in-person performances were at St Peter's Basilica and at the Irish College in Rome May 2019 and with
“A Winter's Tale” sold out concerts in Castlebellingham in December 2019 and November 2018.

Covid-19 cancelled all competition and performance plans for Spring 2020, but the choir moved completely online and
continued rehearsing all through lockdown.

The virtual choir performances of “Northern Lights” in June 2020 and  “I Saw Three Ships” in December 2020 garnered thousands of views on Facebook. A new project, funded by Create Louth will be forthcoming.

Clermont Chorale is open to new members by audition for the new year beginning in September. 

