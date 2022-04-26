Search

26 Apr 2022

Public consultation opens for Varcities Research project at Dundalk Library

The area where the planned redevelopment will take place

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Louth County Council has opened the public consultation period for the VARCITIES Research project in the Courtyard of Dundalk Library. The open space at the Dundalk library and museum quarter at Roden Place in Dundalk is to receive an upgrade that will see an outdoor learning pod, urban green learning and sensory garden and an upgraded bicycle station created, through the VARCITIES Research Project.

The local authority has given notice of its intention to make a Part 8 planning application to redevelop Dundalk’s County Museum and County Library’s Courtyard Area, Dundalk County Museum and County Library at Roden Place in Dundalk. In announcing its intention to make a planning application, Louth County Council says that the planned works are to include: the creation of an Outdoor Learning Pod between Dundalk Library & Museum Quarter to showcase the newest technologies and host shared functions​; a Green Learning and Sensory Garden for health & well being; and new bike stations and sensors bike-stations​​ and all associated site development works.

The proposed works are within the curtilage of the Protected Structure County Museum RPS number D223 and the County Library RPS number D266 and within the Dundalk Architectural Conservation Area No 20; Roden Place as designated in the Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027.

Louth County Council says that plans and particulars of the proposed development may be inspected or purchased, at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, from 20 April 2022 to 18 May 2022 inclusive at the offices of Louth County Council Co. Louth Millennium Centre, County Hall, Dundalk, Co. Louth, A91 KFW6 or at Dundalk Town Hall Crowe St, Townparks, Dundalk, Co. Louth, A91 W20C, during public opening hours. 

For more information, including how to make a submission or observation on the project, see here.

