Dundalk man sentenced for public order offence

A 20 year old man who warned gardaí they had "better not lay their hands on him or else", when they came upon him stumbling and getting sick at 9.20 in the morning, has been sentenced to two months at Dundalk district court for a public order offence.
Judge Gerry Jones was told Martin McDonagh with an address at Castletown Road, Dundalk made little sense when gardai spoke to him in Marian Park on May 12th 2020.
The Defence solicitor said her client had recently received a suspended sentence from the Circuit Court but unfortunately had ended up in custody, after the district court imposed sentences totalling eight months a number of weeks ago.
