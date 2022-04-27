Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 27 April 2022
The death has occurred of Cathy McCaffrey (née Kirk) of Belrobin, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth
Suddenly in Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on 25 April 2022. Cathy, daughter of the late Joe and Maura Kirk and much loved mother of Kenneth and his partner Emma. Cathy will be sadly missed by her son, grandchildren Emily and Jack, sisters Rita and Mary, Brothers Tommy, Patsy, John and Peter and the late Francie and Joey, brother in law Martin, sisters in laws, brother in law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at her brother's house Peter, Rices Bridge, Kilkerley A91D563 from 12pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Church of the Immaculate Conception Kilkerley. Burial in adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-kilkerley. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.
May she rest in peace
