27 Apr 2022

Major protest planned by Louth community sector and Section 39 health workers

Workers to march for better pay and respect on Tuesday 3 May

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Trade union members working in the community sector and for Section 39 healthcare organisations from Louth and across the country are holding a major protest to highlight a need for better pay and respect of their roles in Dublin on Tuesday 3 May. 

SIPTU activist and Local Employment Services worker in Drogheda, Susanne Booth, said: “In many cases community sector and Section 39 organisation workers are poorly paid, have poor or no pension provision and lack security of employment. This is despite these workers providing important health and social services to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable members of our society.  

“The role of such community and healthcare organisations is vital at all times. They played a particularly key role in keeping our society together during the pandemic and are now being called upon to assist the wave of refugees that have resulted from the conflict in Ukraine.” 

She added: “It is time for change. It is time to stand up and say we are not going to take it anymore. SIPTU, Fórsa and the INMO have come together under the ICTU to seek a collective bargaining forum with Government to ensure our members’ terms and conditions of employment are on a par with the quality services which they provide.” 

SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Adrian Kane said: “These workers provide some of our most vital community and care services including care for persons with a disability, the elderly, vulnerable families, meals on wheels and young people. Among the hundreds of organisations they work for are Rehab Group, Western Care, Pieta House, EmployAbility, Local Employment Services, Ability West, Inclusion Ireland, Local Community Partnerships, Job Clubs, LEADER projects and the Irish Wheelchair Association.” 

SIPTU Health Division Sector Organiser, Willie Noone, said: “The march and protest outside Leinster House in Dublin on Tuesday, 3rd May, is an opportunity for these workers and their supporters to tell the Government that action must be taken now to properly recognise the importance of the work they do. These workers need a pay rise and access to sick pay and pension schemes.”

Marchers are asked to assemble outside the Customs House, Dublin 1, at 11.00 a.m. from where they will march to rally in Merrion Square, Dublin 2.

