North Louth: Chloe cuts her hair for LauraLynn

A local Kilcurry primary school pupil has raised almost €1,500 for children’s cancer charity, LauraLynn.

Watching the television one night with her parents Chloe Shannon, a third class pupil at Scoil Phadraig Naofa in Kilcurry saw a programme about children undergoing cancer treatment.

Moved by a portion of the programme that detailed how some children can lose their hair during treatment, Chloe decided she wanted to do something to help.

With the help of her mother Louise she did some research and came across the ‘Little Princess Trust’ a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

While growing her hair to the required twelve inches, Chloe and her mother set up a Facebook donation page for people to sponsor Chloe, which has so far raised nearly €1,500 in aid of LauraLynn.

Last week Chloe headed to Chaplin’s hair Salon in the Clanbrassil Centre where the friendly staff were only too delighted to help her lose her locks before she sent them off to the ‘Little Princess Trust.’

“When she was done, everyone gave her a round of applause. We’re all so proud of her,” Chloe’s mother Louise told the Democrat.

Chloe’s donation page is still live and anyone wishing to make a donation can do so via: https://www.facebook.com/donate/5368896433140964/10220831260196875/