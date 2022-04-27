Dundalk court: Fined for not securing load to van

Dundalk courthouse
A 56 year old man has been fined at Dundalk district court for failing to secure a load, after Judge Gerry Jones heard a garda had observed a number of plywood sheets fly through the air at Dromad on the main Dublin/Belfast road.
The court was told Oliver Boylan of Glen Court, Newry was the driver of the Mercedes Sprinter van involved in the incident, which happened shortly after 11am on June ninth 2020, causing a number of other motorists to take evasive action, narrowly avoiding a collision.
After hearing he had no previous convictions, Judge Jones convicted him in his absence and imposed a €300 fine.
