Still time to register for Darkness into Light walk in Dundalk (Pic: Darkness into Light Dundalk Facebook page)
There is still time to register to take part in this year's Darkness into Light walk in support of Pieta House, taking place in Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday 7 May, beginning at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT).
The event returns to Dundalk on 7 May for the first in person event in three years and begins at around 4.15am. The route, like in previous years, starts and finishes at DkIT., heading down the Dublin Road to Hill Street Bridge, then down the Avenue Road to the roundabout, back up the Inner Relief Road and around at the roundabout at Hoey's Lane and back to DkIT.
You can register for the event by going to the website here or you can also register in person by calling to the Darkness into Light stand at the Marshes Shopping Centre, this Saturday or Sunday.
