28 Apr 2022

A roundup of the opening fixtures in the 2022 Clancy Cup

Clancy Cup

Rampart Cetic FC celebrate with the Clancy Cup after their victory last year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

reporter

28 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The local soccer season is back in full swing with teams across the region looking forward to another action packed Summer of sport. Below is the fixtures for the opening round of matches in the historic Clancy Cup. Last year the prestigious trophy was by Rampart Celtic when they defeated Rock Celtic.

Clancy Cup 2022 Round 1

4th May 2022

Redeemer Celtic vs Rampart FC (Gorman Park 7:15PM)

Rock Celtic vs Quay Celtic (Sandy Lane 7:30PM)

Glenmuir United vs Border Legion (Hoeys Lane 7:45PM)

5th May 2022

Bellurgan United vs St Dominics (Flynn Park 3PM)

Thatch FC vs Shamrocks FC (Albion Rover 3PM)

News

