Dundalk man accused of possessing fireworks

A 25 year old man accused of possessing fireworks for sale or supply, had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week.
Kyle Casey of Castleross, Castletown Road, Dundalk was also summoned for two counts of the alleged unlawful possession of drugs at his home on October 17th 2020.
Judge Gerry Jones put back the case to July 6th.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.