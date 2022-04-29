Gardai charge five men suspected of being members of a burglary gang that operated in north Louth

Five men arrested in connection with the investigation into criminal activity in the Leinster region have all been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, at 10:30am on Friday, 29th April, 2022.
According to the Sunday World, it is believed that the men are suspected of being part of a gang that has carried out up to 40 burglaries in the northeast region including burglaries in Dundalk and north Louth.
On Tuesday a managed pursuit ensued after an Audi vehicle had failed to stop for officers over the Co Meath border and had subsequently travelled to Naas where it crashed and the men were arrested.
