29 Apr 2022

More people in Louth got hitched in 2021 than year before

New Figures

Reporter:

Jason Newman

29 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

More people got married in Louth last year compared with the year before, figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

There were  440 marriages in Louth in 2021 compared with 309 in 2020, 427 were opposite sex marriages while 13 were same-sex marriages. 

Catholic ceremonies proved the most popular among heterosexual couples with 175 Catholic ceremonies taking place in Louth last year representing 41% of all ceremonies. 

Civil marriages were the second most popular with 110 ceremonies taking place along with 55 Spiritualist weddings. 

The remaining 87 ceremonies were split between Humanist weddings, Church of Ireland, Presbyterian ceremonies from other religions denominations.

Of the 13 same sex marriages that took place in the Wee County in 2021 3 opted for Humanist ceremonies, while the remaining 10 chose “other” ceremonies. 

Nationally, the number of marriages which took place in 2021 saw an 81% increase compared with 2020, however these figures are 15% lower than pre-pandemic 2019 rates. 

The report also observed brides and grooms are getting married at an older age, with 35.4 noted as the average age for brides and 37.4 for grooms in opposite-sex marriages. 

In 2021, the most popular form of ceremony for opposite-sex couples was a Catholic ceremony (40%), followed by a civil ceremony (34%). 

