Search

29 Apr 2022

Louth Basketball club selected to take part in Junior NBA Programme

Louth Basketball club selected to take part in Junior NBA Programme

Daryl Lambe, Basketball Ireland, Brendan McCoy, Dynamites Basketball, and Sinead Joyce, Marketing Manager of DeCare Dental at the launch of the 2022 Jr NBA Programme. (Pic; Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

29 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Dynamites Basketball Club Dromiskin Dundalk have been selected by Basketball Ireland, the National Governing body, as one of 10 clubs in Ireland to host the Junior NBA programme for 2022.

The primary goal of the Jr. NBA in Ireland is to provide an opportunity for kids around the country to play basketball. It provides young players with a fun and attention grabbing introduction to the sport through a partnership between the host clubs and local schools in their area.

It is a great non-competitive way for schools to start their journey in basketball and over the first two years of the League Basketball Ireland have reached over 2,000 new players. In 2022 there are ten new clubs and thirty new schools.

"The Dynamites are renowned for their promotion of basketball within the North East and their continued development of players through their Basketball Academy" the club exclaimed in a statement sent to the Democrat. 

"This Junior NBA programme sponsored by DeCare Dental will get great  assistance from our clubs transition year students, parents and coaches along with teachers from the three participating schools.

"Together as a team we will promote the ABCDS of the Junior NBA : Always Fun, Building Skills, Cultivating Values and Developing Wellness. These ABCDs will assist children not only in basketball but going forward in their development."

The Children from each school will attend training sessions covering the fundamentals of basketball over the next few weeks and on the 24th of May will represent their school at a fun event in the National Basketball Arena in Dublin were it is hoped they will meet an NBA ambassador.

Each participating club has sponsored NBA gear for each school which they get to keep and after the Draft pick hosted by Erin Bracken of Basketball Ireland the following three schools in the North East will participate in this wonderful programme.

St Peters NS Dromiskin will play under the banner of the Oklahoma City Thunde, Kilsaran National School will play as Chicago Bulls and Scoil Naomh Cholmcille will play as Dallas Mavericks. Coaching will start immediately by international coaches attached to the Dynamites Basketball Club.

Division 1 Roundup: No big shocks as league table begins to take shape

Louth Hurlers' title ambitions dealt a big blow following defeat to Longford

Eir has passed almost 29,000 Louth premises with its Gigabit Fibre network

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media