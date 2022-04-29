Dundalk court: Accused of stealing jobseekers allowance

Dundalk courthouse
A 52 year old man accused of stealing thousands of euro in jobseekers allowance, has been returned for trial to the next sitting of Dundalk Circuit Court.
Cristian Bona with an address at Rockfield Park, Stoneylane, Ardee is charged with theft at Ardee Post Office on dates between January 25th 2014 and July 18th 2016.
He is also accused of the theft of €700 in back to school allowance.
At Dundalk district court last Wednesday, Judge Gerry Jones sent him forward on the same bail terms, to the next Circuit Court sitting today (Tuesday).
