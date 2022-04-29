Council buildings go purple to raise awareness about domestic violence

Louth County Council have announced they will be lighting up council buildings in purple tonight to mark "Go Purple" day and raise awareness about domestic violence.
The initiative was created by Community Garda Stacey Looby, Athlone Garda Station to create national awareness of Domestic Violence and to consolidate community partnerships between Domestic Violence Services and An Garda Síochána.
#GoPurple takes place today across the country and calls on the public to show their support by going purple in their home, workplace or community and by donating to your local domestic violence service.
@louthcoco will be lighting buildings purple tonight to support national efforts to help create awareness of domestic violence. https://t.co/oFmW2MyyQC…https://t.co/AMCL97KjQm#GoPurpleDay2022 pic.twitter.com/AH0NsE6Fmm— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) April 29, 2022
