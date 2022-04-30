Diesel sludge dumped in north Louth

Two cubes of diesel sludge were discovered on the Dungooley road on Thursday morning according to local Fine Gael councillor John Reilly.
Taking to Facebook the Councillor said:
"These cubes of diesel sludge were dump on the Dungooley road over night in a act of pure vandalism.
"The damage to the environment and water course to such a beautiful area can’t be counted."
It is understood the council have since taken away the containers.
