Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Fine scoring notched in competitive Breffni Shield Qualifier

The first Monthly Medal of the year has taken place. On a bitterly cold day where only two players broke nett 70, Gary Mc Allister got his hands on the first medal of the season with a nett 67.

The highlight of Gary's round was a birdie on the difficult par 4 16th. Padraig McEneaney is continuing his fine form into 2022 with a net 69.

Padraig raced out of the blocks with two 2`s in the first three holes and played steady golf to shoot a gross 77. Finbarr Boylan took 3rd place with a fine round of nett 70. The gross went to Mark Lambe with a superb level par round, Mark`s round was hassle free with 2 birdies, 2 bogeys and 14 pars.

Saturday Open Results 9TH April: 1st Daire Martin (Ph 12) 41pts, 2nd John Lucas (PH 25) 39pts.

April Medal Results 10th April: 1st Gary McAllister 91 (67), 2nd Padraig McEneaney 77 (69) 3rd Finbarr Boylan 87 (70), Gross Winner Mark Lambe 70.

Thursday/Friday Open Results 14th /15th April: 1st Gerry Matthews (PH - 16) - 41pts, 2nd Desmond Toman (PH - 23) -38pts, 3rd Kevin Beagan (PH - 23) - 38pts.

Weekend Stableford Results 16th April Div 1: Eugene Molloy - 38pts, Div 2: Frank Sloan - 41pts Div 3: Frank Bird - 45pts.

Easter Monday 2 Person Team Results: 1st Place Seamus Bellew/Barry Savage 50pts, 2nd Place Val Donoghue/Conor Donoghue 48pts.

Mannan Castle Seniors

In only his second outing on his return from injury Eamon Trainor held off the challenge of Con Hanneffy on countback to win the 9-hole seniors’ competition. After a slow start Eamon put together a solid last six holes scoring 15 points for these holes and 19 points overall. Sean O'Hagan came third with 18 points.

Despite wet playing conditions on Tuesday last there was a great turnout of 39 players for the weekly 9-hole seniors competition. Jim Hanratty, with very steady golf in the conditions, was in the winner’s enclosure for the first time.

His score of 21 points beat Richard Mulholland on 20 points and Jimmy McMahon on 19 points. However, both Richard and Jimmy were subject to a 3-point deduction which allowed Finbarr Boylan to take second place with 18 points.

9 Hole Hole Senior Tuesday 19th: 1st Eamon Trainor (24) 19pts c/b, 2nd Con Hanneffy (12) 19pts, 3rd Sean O'Hagan (36) 18pts.

Mannan Castle Ladies

Congratulations to winners Marie Finnegan & Evelyn Brady and runners up Lady Captain Siobhan Downey and Lady Vice Captain Teresa Butler, who will represent Mannan Castle in the final of the Breffni Shield.

It was impressive to see 15 teams play in this qualifying event this year, the overall scores were extremely good and the format obviously suited most members. The top 2 pairs will play in the final of this event which this year will be played at Mannan Castle on Monday 23rd of May.

This year’s winning combinations prove that big firepower and generous handicaps go well together. Marie Finnegan hits a mighty ball. Evelyn Brady who is relatively new to golf but uses her 6 iron like a professional.

This pair shot a 41 gross on back nine. Her handicap was capped at 30 for this competition, which adds to her achievement given her current handicap is 40, a rating which won’t stay that high for much longer.

Again, the duo of Lady Captain and her vice-captain claimed the second-place spot on the countback. Both these ladies are very capable of striking the ball well and Teresa has that firepower. With rumours that this pair left a lot out there, you must think that both teams have a great chance to get gold on home turf in the final in May.

Breffni Shield Qualifier: 1st Marie Finnegan (HI 11.3) & Evelyn Brady (HI40.3) (combined h/cap 22) 65 nett, 2nd Lady Captain Siobhan Downey (HI30) & Vice LC Teresa Butler (HI18.5) (combined h/cap 27) 67 nett c/b.

Inter Club News

Congratulations to the Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy Team captained by Carol McMahon who are through to the next round of the competition after a convincing win against Clones GC in the second leg (in Clones) of the competition.

Elsewhere, the club’s AIG Challenge Cup Team beat neighbours in the first round of the interclub matchplay, winning three out of the two matches in Mannan Castle and one match on the 18th in Concrawood. Tense stuff but a great result.

Well done Team and Team Captain Jo Morris, and a huge thanks to those who caddied and to the supporters. A great result for this team, as this a newbie team, with some members only playing a few years. Well done everybody.