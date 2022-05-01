Search

01 May 2022

Great Dundalk Gaels Walk returns after two year hiatus

Reporter:

reporter

01 May 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Gaels have been part of the community of the town for nearly 100 years. They are involved in promoting GAA games and positive lifestyles through coaching, games and social activities for hundreds of children and adults, both male and female. From nursery level to senior and beyond.

Their facilities are used by schools, colleges and community based organisations. The club are always looking to the future and ways they can improve their facilities for existing and future generations.

One of many ambitious projects, is the installation of state of the art floodlights to enable Dundalk Gaels can continue to cater for these demands.

Recently the club had a huge fundraiser, the Great Dundalk Gaels Walk, that saw players, members, supporters and friends take to the hills to raise some vital funds. The club managed to raise over €2600. Below are a selection of photos from the event.

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media