Great Dundalk Gaels Walk returns after two year hiatus

Dundalk Gaels have been part of the community of the town for nearly 100 years. They are involved in promoting GAA games and positive lifestyles through coaching, games and social activities for hundreds of children and adults, both male and female. From nursery level to senior and beyond.

Their facilities are used by schools, colleges and community based organisations. The club are always looking to the future and ways they can improve their facilities for existing and future generations.

One of many ambitious projects, is the installation of state of the art floodlights to enable Dundalk Gaels can continue to cater for these demands.

Recently the club had a huge fundraiser, the Great Dundalk Gaels Walk, that saw players, members, supporters and friends take to the hills to raise some vital funds. The club managed to raise over €2600. Below are a selection of photos from the event.

