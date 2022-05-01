Search

01 May 2022

It’s Toddle Time in Louth! - Barnardos Launches Big Toddle 2022

Jason Newman

01 May 2022 4:33 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Barnardos children’s charity today launched their 19th annual Big Toddle. - This year Barnardos celebrates the Big Toddle’s Little Heroes -  Ireland’s youngest fundraisers who help vulnerable children their own age by completing a fun half-mile sponsored walk in their creche, childcare group, pre-school and with their families.

Over the last 19 years these Little Heroes have toddled more than 300,000 miles and raised  €4.2 million in support of Barnardos Early Years Services. 

 Big Toddle Ambassador Karen Koster said:

“I’m delighted to be part of Barnardos’ Big Toddle and proud of the hard work of all the little fundraisers across the country. Every child taking part should see themselves as a Little Hero. What could be more special than children helping children to have happy childhood memories? 

"I’m encouraging crèches, pre-schools, community groups and families to get involved to help raise money to support Barnardos’ Early Years services across the country. To join in the fun, register today at  www.barnardos.ie/bigtoddle. Enjoy and happy toddling everyone! “ 

 Barnardos Director of Fundraising, Mary Gamble said:

“Barnardos has worked with children and families in Ireland for 60 years to transform the lives of vulnerable children, because childhood lasts a lifetime. We know that as a result of the cost of living increases the families we support are under more pressure than ever before.

"This is why this year’s Big Toddle is so important – because with the help of Ireland’s littlest fundraisers we can reach more children who need us.  I urge you to register your family or creche online at  www.barnardos.ie/bigtoddle.'  

Whether you’re a local crèche, a parent or a childminder you can organise your own Big Toddle anytime in May or June by registering at www.barnardos.ie/bigtoddle  - your support ensures that some of the youngest and most vulnerable children Barnardos works with are given the best possible start in life.   

