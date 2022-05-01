Trip Through Time: Which Dundalk pub could not trade on Sundays?

Answers to last week's questions:

Where was Dundalk's first motor vehicle garage?



Petrol fuelled motor cars first appeared in Dundalk at the end of the nineteenth century and were very costly. The first owned locally were four cars belonging to Major Fortescue of Stephenstown House. The first petrol fuel was sold from the Commercial House hardware at 2, Earl Street, beside the Dundalk Democrat offices, but advertisements would indicate that the first maintenance service was provided from a garage in Bachelors Walk run by Dan Leavy, who had a hardware business in Clanbrassil Street.

Where was the pub known locally as 'Mother Maguire's'?



This is the pub at the corner of Seatown and Chapel Street which was licenced to a 'Mrs. Maguire' at the beginning of the last century. She traded there for over fifty years and may have been a widow. This was one of 33 pubs in Dundalk in the period that were 'tied houses', which meant the that money to start the business was provided by a local brewery and could only sell beer brewed by that company. Maguire's was 'tied' to the Macardle, Moore Brewery at Cambrickville that held 27 premises in Dundalk and four others in rural Louth in 1917. Macardle's placed their rondel sign on the front which is still to be seen on the Seatown pub and at least three others.

Which Dundalk pub could not trade on Sundays?



This was the 'Milestone' in Bridge Street, opposite St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Its origins go back over 200 years. The 'Six day' trading restriction was placed on it before Catholic Emancipation and lasted for over a century. The licensee sixty years ago was a John McKeown and he claimed that the exclusion from trading on Sundays was placed on it because the authorities had found members of the secret society of Ribbonmen meeting in it about the time the 'Wild Goose Lodge' burning in 1817.

What was the last British regiment to be stationed in the Dundalk Military Barracks?



This was the Royal Field Artillery which had first come to Dundalk in 1902. Prior to that date it had been the largest Cavalry Barracks in Ireland with up on 600 horses and men trained there. When the Artillery regiments arrived, they brought their field guns and practiced firing them from various points along the shore into Dundalk Bay. The fields behind the Barracks was also the first place in what is now the 26 Counties part of Ireland where an aeroplane had landed in September 1913.

QUESTIONS for next week

What was the name of the car manufactured in Dundalk sixty years ago?

What was the nickname for the large workshop at the D.E.W. in the 1960s?

Which Dundalk man served as Minister for Defence in the first Free State Government?

When were CCTV surveillance cameras first set up in Dundalk streets by the local Council?