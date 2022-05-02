Bank holiday Monday's weather for Louth

This morning will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy with some patches of mist, fog and drizzle.
It will gradually brighten up with sunny spells and some scattered showers developing this afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, with light northerly or variable breezes.
Tonight will bring clear spells and some further showers.
Some patches of mist and fog will develop.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.
