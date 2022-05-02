Search

02 May 2022

Louth senator calls for public transport discounts for private bus operators

Senator McGahon says discounts on public transport must be extended to users of private bus operators

Louth senator calls for public transport discounts for private bus operators

Louth senator calls for public transport discounts for private bus operators

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 May 2022 2:33 PM

Commuters who use private bus operators are at a severe disadvantage as they are not able to avail of the 20% discount on public transport or the 50% discount on the Youth Travel Card, according to Louth senator, John McGahon.

The government introduced an average reduction of 20% on Taxsaver fares on all subsidised public transport services, the rollout of which began in April and which is set to last until the end of 2022. It is also introducing the Young Adult Card in May, which will reduce fares for young people under 24 by a further average 50%. Speaking about the discrepancy between the discounts available to those who use public and private operators, Senator McGahon said, “the Youth Travel Card will halve the cost of travel on public transport for those between the ages of 17 and 23 and is set to come into effect on May 9th. 

“However, this discount will not be able to be enjoyed by all. A good example of the discrepancy can be seen in my own county of Louth. Matthews Coaches have been operating for almost 20 years providing an excellent service to commuters from Dundalk, Drogheda and Bettystown. A return ticket from Dundalk to Dublin costs €17 whereas the same ticket on Bus Eireann costs €11. Once the 50% reduction is introduced, a Bus Eireann ticket will cost €5.50, but the Matthews Coaches ticket will remain at €17.

Senator McGahon continued, "We need to provide competition in an open market to provide the best outcomes for consumers but introducing one discount for public and not private operators is not open competition. It is providing a substantial financial advantage to public sector operators compared to the private sector. I have spoken with Minister Eamon Ryan’s Department and they have confirmed that they intend to introduce the 50% discount for private bus operators also but cannot provide a date as to when this introduction will take please.

He added, “I think it is vital we provide clarity on this issue as soon as possible by confirming an introduction date for the discounts on private transport. This is very significant for the thousands of people who rely on private operators every day and clarity will allow people to make decisions, based on fares prices about future commuting plans.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media