Search

02 May 2022

Mid Louth: Ardee Concert Band come to the Bohemian Centre

Mid Louth: Ardee Concert Band come to the Bohemian Centre

Ardee Concert Senior Band getting ready to play on the bandstand in Ostend, Belgium in 2019

Reporter:

Jason Newman

02 May 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Life truly is back to normal and back to routine and the Bohemian Centre in Ardee is no different.

It has once again become a hive of hustle and bustle for musicians and Bingo Goers alike.

The weekday evenings see over 130 members come and go from the purpose built bandroom and classrooms for their weekly tutored lessons and full Band practices, twice a week every week.

Whilst on Sunday evening down in the Bohemian Centre Hall it sees over 150 patrons take to their lucky seats to play the age-old game of bingo and to try their chances at the big Jackpot game.

This Sunday's Jackpot is €3, 300, with proceedings starting at 8pm sharp with doors opening from 7pm so you have plenty of time to get in and get settled.

Further increase in number of homeless children in North East

Monthly Homelessness Report March 2022

On this Saturday May 7th from 7.30pm the Reigning National Band Championship Winners Ardee Concert Band Senior Band will take to the stage to perform their Saturday Night Music from the Movies concert. Under the baton of their Musical Director

Mr Ronan O'Reilly their concert will Feature music form James Bond, The Lion King, Superman, Rocky, The Greatest Showman and Pirates of the Carribeen amongst others.

This concert will have music to suit all ages!

Tickets are priced at €10 and are available from Tim O'Callaghan on 086 3538173 or from secretary@ardeeconcertband.com or a limited amount will be available from the door on the night also.

Get your tickets fast to avoid any disappointment.

Out and About: Party night in Dundalk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media