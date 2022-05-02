Mid Louth: Ardee Concert Band come to the Bohemian Centre

Life truly is back to normal and back to routine and the Bohemian Centre in Ardee is no different.

It has once again become a hive of hustle and bustle for musicians and Bingo Goers alike.

The weekday evenings see over 130 members come and go from the purpose built bandroom and classrooms for their weekly tutored lessons and full Band practices, twice a week every week.

Whilst on Sunday evening down in the Bohemian Centre Hall it sees over 150 patrons take to their lucky seats to play the age-old game of bingo and to try their chances at the big Jackpot game.

This Sunday's Jackpot is €3, 300, with proceedings starting at 8pm sharp with doors opening from 7pm so you have plenty of time to get in and get settled.

On this Saturday May 7th from 7.30pm the Reigning National Band Championship Winners Ardee Concert Band Senior Band will take to the stage to perform their Saturday Night Music from the Movies concert. Under the baton of their Musical Director

Mr Ronan O'Reilly their concert will Feature music form James Bond, The Lion King, Superman, Rocky, The Greatest Showman and Pirates of the Carribeen amongst others.

This concert will have music to suit all ages!

Tickets are priced at €10 and are available from Tim O'Callaghan on 086 3538173 or from secretary@ardeeconcertband.com or a limited amount will be available from the door on the night also.

Get your tickets fast to avoid any disappointment.