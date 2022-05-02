Search

02 May 2022

Permanent TSB making plans for Ulster Bank building in Ardee

Seeks planning for changes at protected structure

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 May 2022 8:33 PM

Permanent TSB have applied to Louth County Council for permission to carry out works, including fitting new branded signage on the Ulster Bank building on Irish Street in Ardee. Permanent TSB Public Limited Company applied to the local authority for work on the building, which is a Protected Structure Ref. No. 13823051.

In its application to Louth County Council, Permanent TSB says it is seeking permission to fit new signage after the removal of the existing signage, or to fit the new signage over the existing signage, onto the existing shopfront. It is also seeking permission for the replacement of existing ATM with a new ATM at the same location, as well as two internally located digital marketing LED screens, to be viewed externally through the existing glazing. It is also planning minor internal alterations to the existing front banking hall to consist of new internal SSBM/ATMs within a new room.

According to Louth County Council's record of protected structures, the building is described as “Georgian style built c. 1910. four-bay three-storey bank. Pilastered three-bay shopfront to cash office with a broad carriage arch.”
In the local authority's appraisal of the building, it says that: “The bank's important social aspect is highlighted in its architectural features and detailing with its imposing entrance, carriage arch and shopfront along with its heavily moulded render details. The retention of such features, along with sash windows at second floor and original materials.”

The building is one of a number of protected structures on Irish Street in Ardee, according to the local authority's records.
A decision is due on the application by 22 June with submissions due by 1 June.

