An Tain Arts Centre Dundalk to screen Military Wives film

As part of this year's Bealtaine Festival, An Tain Arts Centre will be screening the film Military Wives on Tuesday 10th May at 2pm.
The inspirational story of friendship, love, and support on the home front.
A group of women come together as their partners serve in Afghanistan.
Together they form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments and also becoming a media sensation and global movement in the process.
Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) directs Oscar Nominee and BAFTA Winner Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour) and BAFTA Nominee Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) star in this feel good crowd-pleaser.
Tickets are free but booking is required from An Artys Tain Centre on Crowe Street, online at antain.ie or by calling: 042 9332332.
