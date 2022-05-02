SOSAD to host Ladies Day to raise funds for centres in Louth

SOSAD Ireland will be hosting their Ardgillan Ladies Day fundraiser on the 22nd May from 11am -to 6pm.

Organised by Sarah Rowan, the proceeds will go towards SOSAD Ireland to further their work in suicide prevention in Louth and further afield.

SOSAD offer support and services free of charge to anyone over the age of 16 who is struggling with their mental health and are continuously working towards raising awareness about mental health.

The scenic location of Ardgillan Castle will play host to an amazing lineup of specialists sharing their knowledge and tools for embracing a healthy mind, body and soul while also enjoying fashion and beauty.

On the day, there will be inspirational mental health talks from a personal empowerment specialist Nicola Connolly Byrne; TEDx speaker, personal and business mentor Amanda Delaney; elite fitness and mindset coach Louise Quinn; Sister Sheds support system for ladies of Ireland; as well as yoga teacher, a wellbeing advocate, HR leader and executive coach Janet Buckley. Music by Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Leah Barniville, DJ SAZ Higgins and singer Denise O Rourke.

The fashion show will feature amazing Irish brands and artists such as: So Amazing Couture, The Trendhouse Fashion Agency, Costume Designer Carina Cunningham and fashion designer Claire Garvey Couture and BORN 2021’ Collection offering premium athleisure from Kala By Hudson.

In addition, there will be a make-up masterclass by Deborah Bux, an array of alternative holistic therapies and card readings, market stalls; something for everyone’s taste.

The pampering starts upon arrival, with you receiving a glass of Prosecco and a goodie bag.

Ardgillan Ladies Day is the perfect start to the your summer of indulgence!