03 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 3 May 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 3 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 3 May 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

03 May 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Michael McArdle of Barrack Street and formerly of Fatima Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday 1 May 2022, peacefully in the love and tender care of the staff of the Louth Co. Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret, sister Vera. He will be sadly missed by his sisters May, Briege, Marie, Eileen and Ann, brothers Bernard and Tommy. extended family relatives, friends and the management and staff of Dundalk Simon Community.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from 2pm to 7pm on Tuesday. Funeral prayers at Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerry Rooney of Mountbagnal, Riverstown., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being wonderfully cared for by the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home on 2 May 2022. Gerry, beloved husband of Margaret (nee Duffy), dear brother of Mary O’Donoughue, Monica Donoughue, Nuala Spillane, Breda Roddy, Linda Maguire and Joan Quinn. Gerry will be sadly missed by his wife, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in- law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brian Sloan of Lower Faughart, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 2 May 2022. Brian son of Gerard and the late Pattie, loving husband of Katherina nee Conneally, dear father of Ciaran and Diarmuid, grandad of Martha Jean, and brother of Paul, Josephine, David, Mary, and Peter. Brian will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, father, brothers, sister, grand-daughter, daughter-in-law Sheila, Diarmuid’s partner Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Bridget’s Church, Kilcurry arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace


 

