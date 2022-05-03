Gardai in Dundalk investigating an alleged arson attack on a car

Gardaí are investigating an incident of alleged criminal damage that occurred at a residence in in the Langfield area of Dundalk, at 1am this morning.
A car was discovered on fire before Fire services attended and extinguished the blaze.
Investigations are ongoing.
